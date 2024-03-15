In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm.
On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs SXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etryst 350
|Sxl 125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-