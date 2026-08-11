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HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Elegante 150

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Elegante 150
BrandPURE EVVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV eTryst 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Length
2040 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s
Range
111-171 km
Max Speed
94 kmph
Max Torque
60 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4.0 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Single downtube frameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and Thrill-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 AAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
5,9507,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,361

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