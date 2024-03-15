In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Apache rtr 160 4v Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -