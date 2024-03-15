In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Apache rtr 160 Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -