In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etryst 350
|Intruder
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|111-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours (100%)
|-