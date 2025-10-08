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HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Gixxer

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Gixxer
BrandPURE EVSuzuki
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV eTryst 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2040 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s-
Range
111-171 km-
Max Speed
94 kmph115 kmph
Max Torque
60 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.0 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Single downtube frame-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and Thrill-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 ASuzuki Ride Connect
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,26,421
RTO
012,913
Insurance
5,95013,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,275

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