PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4000 W PS & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. eTryst 350 vs Scram 411 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Scram 411 Brand PURE EV Royal Enfield Price ₹ 1.5 Lakhs ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Range 90-140 km/charge - Mileage - 38.23 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 411 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6 Hours -