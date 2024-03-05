HT Auto
PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

eTryst 350 vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Scram 411
BrandPURE EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Range90-140 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
4000 W24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
60 Nm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9492,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9992,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
5,95017,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3515,107

