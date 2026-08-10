In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etryst 350
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Range
|111-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.88 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours (100%)
|-