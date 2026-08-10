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HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Hunter 350

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Hunter 350
BrandPURE EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV eTryst 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2040 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s-
Range
111-171 km-
Max Speed
94 kmph114 kmph
Max Torque
60 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.0 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Single downtube frame-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and Thrill-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 ATripper
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
5,95010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,429
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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