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HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Himalayan

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Himalayan
BrandPURE EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV eTryst 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm220 mm
Length
2040 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s-
Range
111-171 km-
Max Speed
94 kmph-
Max Torque
60 Nm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.0 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Single downtube frameHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and Thrill-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 A-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9492,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9992,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
5,95020,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3515,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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