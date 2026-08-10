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HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandPURE EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2040 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg195 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s-
Range
111-171 km455 km
Max Speed
94 kmph114 kmph
Max Torque
60 Nm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4.0 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Single downtube frameTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and Thrill-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 AAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
7 inch LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9492,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
5,95010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3514,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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