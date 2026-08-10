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HomeCompare BikeseTryst 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). eTryst 350 engine makes power and torque 4.0 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. eTryst 350 has a range of up to 111-171 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
eTryst 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandPURE EVRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV eTryst 350 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm135 mm
Length
2040 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s
Range
111-171 km
Max Speed
94 kmph
Max Torque
60 Nm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
4.0 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Single downtube frameSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and Thrill-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 A-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch LED-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
5,9508,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,413

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