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PURE EV eTryst 350 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of eTryst 350 up to 111-171 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
eTryst 350 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etryst 350 Rv400
BrandPURE EVRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range111-171 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh-
Charging Time6 Hours (100%)3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
eTryst 350
PURE EV eTryst 350
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV eTryst 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm215 mm
Length
2040 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1375 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm814 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-3.00-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.4s-
Range
111-171 km150 km
Max Speed
94 kmph85 kmph
Max Torque
60 Nm170 Nm
Continious Power
3000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
4.0 kW3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Single downtube frameLightweight Single cradle Frame
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Dual SuspensionUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Drive, Cross Over and ThrillEco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degrees-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Mode - Drive 60 kmph | Cross Over 75 kmph | Thrill 85 kmph, Controller - 72 V 4 KW Vector Looped, BMS - Active Balance 100 AAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch LEDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours (100%)3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
5 year or 50,000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,9491,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9991,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
5,9505,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3513,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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