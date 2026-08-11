In 2026 PURE EV eTryst 350 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV eTryst 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of eTryst 350 up to 111-171 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
eTryst 350 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etryst 350
|Rv400
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|111-171 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours (100%)
|3 Hours 30 Minutes