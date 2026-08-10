In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Etron Plus vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Shiga
|Brand
|PURE EV
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|-
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