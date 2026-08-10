In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Etron Plus vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|PURE EV
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours