In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Etron Plus vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|PURE EV
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours