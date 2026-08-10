In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.
Etron Plus vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Queen
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|60 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.