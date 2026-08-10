Etron Plus vs Queen Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etron plus Queen Brand PURE EV Warivo Motors Price ₹ 39,999 ₹ 46,800 Range 60 km/charge 95-100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time - 5-8 Hrs.

In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.