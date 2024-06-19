In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Etron Plus vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Nexa
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.