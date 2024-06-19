HT Auto
In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Etron Plus vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etron plus Nexa
BrandPURE EVWarivo Motors
Price₹ 39,999₹ 58,300
Range60 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
42 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
7 speed-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Kerb Weight
24 Kg67 kg
Chassis
20 inch Steel Body-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Orbishox-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Electronic Cut-off, BMS 20A Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Center Stand Design for Stability-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,99958,300
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99958,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,253

