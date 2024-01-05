Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEtron Plus vs VIO

PURE EV Etron Plus vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
42 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Gear Box
7 speed-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,99952,000
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99952,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,117

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Noida Traffic Police has launched a special road safety campaign during which 3,400 vehicles were issued challan for traffic violations in a day.
    Noida Police launches road safety campaign, issues traffic challan to 3,400 in a day
    5 Jan 2024
    Ola Electric sells S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus electric scooters in India.
    Ola Electric sells over 30,000 electric scooters in December, captures 40% market share
    1 Jan 2024
    Screengrab from the video of a Mahindra Thar SUV being driven on Chandra river in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. The state police has issued challan against the SUV owner for violating traffic rules after the video went viral.
    Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation
    26 Dec 2023
    The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be limited to 99 units and will go on sale in Germany first
    Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition revealed ahead of 2024 Dakar Rally
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     