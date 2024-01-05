In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less