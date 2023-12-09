In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at 31,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less