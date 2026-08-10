In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Etron Plus vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Ego t3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|-
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