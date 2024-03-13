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PURE EV Etron Plus vs TVS XL100

In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Etron Plus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 42 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Etron Plus vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etron plus Xl100
BrandPURE EVTVS
Price₹ 39,999₹ 43,900
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV Etron Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Model Name View
Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
24 Kg88 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
V BrakeDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Torque
42 Nm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
7 speedSingle Speed Gear Box
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Chassis
20 inch Steel Body-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
OrbishoxTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Electronic Cut-off, BMS 20A Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Center Stand Design for Stability-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,99952,450
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99943,900
RTO
02,634
Insurance
05,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,127

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

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