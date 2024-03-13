In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). Etron Plus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 42 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Etron Plus vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Xl100
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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