In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Etron Plus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 42 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Etron Plus vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Sport
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-