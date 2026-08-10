In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Etron Plus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 42 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Etron Plus vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Zest 110
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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