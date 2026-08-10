In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Etron Plus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 42 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Etron Plus vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Radeon
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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