PURE EV Etron Plus vs Tunwal Sport 63 48V

In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport 63 48V
Tunwal Sport 63 48V
LA
₹49,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
42 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge-
Gear Box
7 speed-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,99949,990
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99949,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8591,074

