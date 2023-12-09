In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less