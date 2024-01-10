In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less