In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours.