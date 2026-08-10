In 2026 PURE EV Etron Plus or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
Etron Plus vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etron plus
|Etrance
|Brand
|PURE EV
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 39,999
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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