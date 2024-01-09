HT Auto
PURE EV ETrance+ vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

ETrance+ vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Yzf r15 v3
BrandPURE EVYamaha
Price₹ 93,999₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

ETrance+
PURE EV ETrance+
₹93,999
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
₹1.41 Lakhs
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
60 Nm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,9901,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
93,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
3,99110,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1063,919

