PURE EV ETrance+ or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. ETrance+ vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Yzf r15 v3 Brand PURE EV Yamaha Price ₹ 93,999 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 43 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 155 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hours -