In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ETrance+ vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Vxl 125 Brand PURE EV Vespa Price ₹ 93,999 ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 Hours -