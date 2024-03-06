In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ETrance+ vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Raider Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 93,999 ₹ 95,219 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 67 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hours -