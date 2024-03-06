HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesETrance+ vs Raider

PURE EV ETrance+ vs TVS Raider

In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

ETrance+ vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Raider
BrandPURE EVTVS
Price₹ 93,999₹ 95,219
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
ETrance+
PURE EV ETrance+
STD
₹93,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
60 Nm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,9901,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
93,99995,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
3,9916,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1062,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ford Everest, earlier sold as Endeavour SUV, is one of the most awaited cars from the US-based auto giants expected for a comeback to India in new avatar soon.
    New Ford Endeavour: Watch highlights of the India-bound SUV
    12 Mar 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car in India for the first time ever while revealing its plan to step up EV offensive in India. The carmaker, now under new stakeholder JSW Group, aims to grab 33 per cent of the EV segment share.
    Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
    20 Mar 2024
    View all
     