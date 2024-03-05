In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. ETrance+ vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Apache rtr 160 4v Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 93,999 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hours -