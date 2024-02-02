In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
ETrance+ vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance+
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 93,999
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-