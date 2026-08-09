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HomeCompare BikesETrance+ vs Intruder

PURE EV ETrance+ vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
ETrance+ vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Intruder
BrandPURE EVSuzuki
Price₹ 93,999₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
ETrance+
PURE EV ETrance+
STD
₹93,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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PURE EV ETrance+ Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
49 kg152 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5-18, Rear :-2.5-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumCast Alloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
60 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,9901,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
93,9991,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
3,9918,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1063,202

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