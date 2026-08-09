In 2026 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
ETrance+ vs Intruder Comparison