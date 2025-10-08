In 2026 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
ETrance+ vs Gixxer SF Comparison