ETrance+ vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand PURE EV Suzuki Price ₹ 93,999 ₹ 88,376 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.8 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 Hours -

In 2026 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.