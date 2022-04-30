In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). ETrance+ engine makes power and torque 1 kW & 60 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ETrance+ vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Avenis Brand PURE EV Suzuki Price ₹ 93,999 ₹ 86,700 Range 85 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-4 Hours -