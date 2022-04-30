HT Auto
ETrance+ vs Avenis

PURE EV ETrance+ vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 PURE EV ETrance+ or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

ETrance+ vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance+ Avenis
BrandPURE EVSuzuki
Price₹ 93,999₹ 86,700
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
ETrance+
PURE EV ETrance+
STD
₹93,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Max Torque
60 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,9901,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
93,99986,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,9916,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1062,199

