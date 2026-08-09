In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
ETrance Neo vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 79,699
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|85-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-