In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
ETrance Neo vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Notte125
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 79,699
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|85-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-