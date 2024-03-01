In 2024 PURE EV ETrance Neo or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 PURE EV ETrance Neo or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 w PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance neo Scooty pep plus Brand PURE EV TVS Price ₹ 78,999 ₹ 65,514 Range 90-120 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -