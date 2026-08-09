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HomeCompare BikesETrance Neo vs Jupiter 125

PURE EV ETrance Neo vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
ETrance Neo vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance neo Jupiter 125
BrandPURE EVTVS
Price₹ 79,699₹ 78,100
Range85-171 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
ETrance Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo
SX
₹79,699*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV ETrance Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Right View
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Specification
Length
1345 mm1852 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg108 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-: 90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
85-101 km-
Max Speed
47 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Fiber Body-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Spring CoilMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Parking AssistGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
4 Inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 40,000 km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,45890,380
Ex-Showroom Price
79,69978,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
3,7596,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7931,942

ETrance Neo Comparison with other bikes

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PURE EV ETrance Neoundefined | Electric | Automatic₹79.7 - 1.06 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS XL100undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹43,900 - 59,800**Ex-showroom price
ETrance Neo vs XL100

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
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