In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
ETrance Neo vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,699
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|85-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-