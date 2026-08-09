In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance Neo up to 85-171 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
ETrance Neo vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Iqube
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,699
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|85-171 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|2 Hours