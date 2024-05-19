HT Auto
PURE EV ETrance Neo vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 PURE EV ETrance Neo or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance Neo up to 90-120 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
ETrance Neo vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance neo Dost
BrandPURE EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 78,999₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range90-120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

ETrance Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo
STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
90-120 km/charge-
Max Speed
60 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-: 90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Chassis
Alloy-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Reflector, Blinkers-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
4 Inch LCDYes
Battery Capacity
60 V 2.5 KWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,9991,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
78,9991,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6972,301

