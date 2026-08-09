In 2026 PURE EV ETrance Neo or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). ETrance Neo engine makes power and torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
ETrance Neo vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,699
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|85-171 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-