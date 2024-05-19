In 2024 PURE EV ETrance Neo or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance Neo up to 90-120 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
ETrance Neo vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance neo
|Zepop
|Brand
|PURE EV
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 78,999
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|90-120 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hrs.