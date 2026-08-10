In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Eeva Comparison