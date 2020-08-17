In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less